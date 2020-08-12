Police seeking help in locating missing 14-year-old boy

Undated photo of 14-year-old Bevan Olson, reported missing from Washington City, Utah since Aug. 3, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Scott Olson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week and say the teen may be in the company of two other suspected runaways.

Bevan Olson, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, was last seen in the Washington City area on Aug. 3, his father Scott Olson told St. George News.

“He has no phone and no money that we are aware of,” Scott Olson said, adding that the boy’s hair is shaved, and he was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said Wednesday evening the case is still active and is believed to possibly be connected to two other recent cases of runaway children in the St. George area.

Serena Lynn Hepworth, 14, a girl who stands 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, was last seen in St. George on June 12, according to a flyer posted July 28 on the St. George Police Department’s Facebook page. She has brown hair and was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Bear Lake” on it.

The third missing youth’s identity and description have not yet been made public, at his family’s request, but St. George Police say they have reason to believe the three juveniles may be together.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Olson or Hepworth is asked to call St. George Police at 435-467-4300 and reference case number 20P020075 for Olson and 20P018015 for Hepworth.

