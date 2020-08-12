Police: Driver’s failure to yield at stop sign triggers crash near DSU Testing Center

ST. GEORGE — A driver who police say ran a stop sign Wednesday morning destroyed two vehicles and tied up traffic at the intersection of 1000 East and Tabernacle Street near Dixie State University.

Shortly before 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash that involved a silver Subaru and a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson told St. George News that at the time of the collision, the Subaru was heading east on Tabernacle. When the Subaru failed to stop at the stop sign, the vehicle was struck by the Chevy pickup traveling south on 1000 East, where there is no stop sign. The pickup hit the Subaru driver’s side panel, deploying the airbags in the Subaru upon impact.

The truck was unable to take any evasive action to avoid the crash, nor was he able to stop in time to avoid striking the Subaru, as it “happened so suddenly,” Mickelson said.

The pickup sustained extensive front-end damage, while the driver’s side panel of the Subaru was crushed, rendering both vehicles inoperable and resulting in both being towed from the scene.

All occupants in both vehicles were properly restrained at the time of the crash, Mickelson said, and the driver of the Subaru reported only minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.

This report is based on statements from law enforcement at the scene and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.