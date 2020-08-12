Woman transported to hospital after near-drowning in Sand Hollow Reservoir

The entrance to Sand Hollow State Park seen in the summer of 2018. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

HURRICANE — A 60-year-old woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after nearly drowning at Sand Hollow Reservoir.

Jonathan Hunt, Sand Hollow State Park manager, said the unnamed woman was transported in serious condition to the hospital after she was found unconscious in the shallow water by her family while they were at the south beach of the reservoir.

“It’s one of those fantastic beaches where it is a slope. She was exercising in the lake,” Hunt said. “They (family members) turned around and realized they couldn’t see her anymore.”

The woman was brought to shore and the family and other onlookers called 911. CPR was performed on the woman and she was revived before being transported.

“She was probably in only 3 to 4 feet of water,” Hunt said. “Why she went under, we don’t know.”

