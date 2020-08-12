TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Aug. 14-16
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cosmic Realms: Intuitive Drawing & Painting by Elizabeth Gunter | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Robert Goldman Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Find the Distance: A Jimmie F. Jones Retrospective | Admission: Free | Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Virtual Western Regional Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Art website (online event).
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. | Paint with Me | Admission: $29 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11 a.m. to noon | All About the Pelvis! | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St. Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry | Admission: $30-$40 | Location: Saint City Krav Maga & Kickboxing, 1028 E. Tabernacle St. Suite 3, St. George.
- Friday, 6:45-8:45 p.m. | New Moon Sound Healing Yoga Workshop | Admission: $35-$60 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 210, St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m., Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Deeksha Oneness Awakening Course | Admission: $125 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. | Belly Dance Basics | Admission: $11 | Location: Cottonwood Cove Park, 1027 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Virtual Sunday Services | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George Facebook page (online event).
- Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Uplifted Gathering | Admission: Free | Location: Spiral Recording Studios, 879 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia Luau & Dinner | Admission: $19.99 – $44.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Open Mic at the Fox | Admission: $5 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Western Legends Heritage & Music Festival | Admission: Free; activities and vendors vary | Location: 76 N. Main St., Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), 7:30-10 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Western Legends Rodeo | Admission: $5 | Location: Kaneplex Arena, 865 E. Kaneplex Drive, Kanab.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Sunset on the Square Movie Night: “Dolittle” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Movies in the Park: “Robin Hood” | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Kane County Fair | Admission: Free; activities and vendors vary | Location: North Events Center, 475 E. State St., Orderville.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free Comic Book Summer | Admission: Free | Location: The Bead Forest, 41 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Teen Leadership Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South Suite 204 Building 23, St. George.
Food/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | American Red Cross Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ Dogs, 1080 W. 1020 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year-Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Sunday Brunch | Admission: Free; menu varies| Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Stone Company | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (must be 21+) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 1-10 p.m. | Superbloom Music Festival | Admission: $45-$65 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Black Sabbatical | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8 p.m. | Musicians of SouthWest Symphony | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Chamber Music Live Facebook page (online event).
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8eez Band | Admission: $5 (must be 21+) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George StreetFest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | WOOF! Training Academy Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: WOOF! Wellness Center for Active Pets, 3199 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rally 89 & 89A No Racism | Admission: Free | Location: Samco, 289 S. 100 East, Kanab.
- Sunday, 5-9 p.m. | L!t on Cornhole! | Admission: $10 (RSVP required) | Location: L!t on L!fe, 500 N. Redstone Road, Washington City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Senior Softball USA Western National Championships | Admission: Free | Location: Various parks in St. George and Mesquite; see website.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m. | Cedar City Fire Road 100K | Admission: $119 | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m. | SUP Acro Workshop | Admission: $20 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Flyin’ Brian Downhill Race | Admission: Free; activities and food vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Sunday, 7-8 a.m. | Yoga at The Ledges | Admission: $12 | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.