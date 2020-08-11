March 13, 1949 — July 30, 2020

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Suzanne Marie Yaw, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away at age 71.

Suzanne was born on March 13, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, to Father, James Allen, and Mother, Venus Allen (Shoemaker). Suzanne raised two children, Kathleen Hale, (St. George, Utah) and Tina Kaiponen, (Port Orchard, Washington). She worked on and off for years with the Corp of Engineers, in California and Washington. On Oct. 2, 1999, Suzanne married Donald A. Yaw. They lived in Central, Utah, but spent a lot of years on the road doing long haul truck driving.

Suzanne loved to make pies and cinnamon rolls with her friend Alice Fish. They became friends when they worked together at Walmart, in St. George, Utah. Suzanne learned to make pies and cinnamon rolls from her mother-in-law, Evalyn Yaw, who worked in the bakery at Veyo, Utah for several years. Suzanne enjoyed going to the Casino, in Mesquite, with her husband Donald Yaw and playing Keno. Suzanne also enjoyed Jigsaw Puzzles, chocolate candy, potato chips, and Hallmark movies. Suzanne love to laugh and tell stories about all her experiences throughout her life. Suzanne had a beautiful smile and could light up a room upon entering.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband Donald Yaw, (St. George, Utah), Suzanne’s father, James Allen (St. George, Utah), Suzanne’s mother, Venus Allen nee Shoemaker (Shelton, Washington) and brother, David Allen (Shelton, Washington).

Suzanne is survived by daughter, Kathleen Hale (St. George, Utah), Kathleen’s fiancé, Michael Cook (Michael was very close to Suzanne), Kathleen’s children Christopher, Mark, and Cody Hale.

Suzanne’s daughter, Tina Kaiponen, husband Rich Kaiponen (Port Orchard, Washington). Tina’s children Mandy and Morgan Loomis, and Ryan Kaiponen.

Suzanne’s sister, Pennie Mac Donald (Suzanne lived with) in St. George, Utah.

Suzanne’s sister, Jan, husband Kirk Blymyer (Ivans, Utah), their children, Kimberly Protsman, Jimmie, Tony, Jason Blymyer, and Kristina Moreno.

Suzanne’s sister, Sandy Allen, (Sacramento, California), Sandy’s children Bryan Westbrook and Angel Westbrook.

Suzannes’s sister, Nancy Maclin (Idaho), Nancy’s children Teresa Allen, Jonothan Allen and Mathew Maclin.

Suannes’s brother, Charles Allen (Barstow, California), his children Michael, Brady, Rose, and Arron Allen.

Suzanne is also survived by Suzanne’s deceased brother, David Allen’s children, (Washington state), Wendy Grondahl, Wendy’s husband Richard Grondahl, and Eric Allen.

A private memorial service will be held for her on Aug. 19, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Please give condolences on her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com