Driver involved in SR-9 fatality charged with automobile homicide

ST. GEORGE — Nearly a year after a vehicle crash on state Route 9 that claimed the life of a Riverton woman, homicide charges have been filed against the driver of the truck that crashed into the back of the woman’s car.

The fatal crash occurred Oct. 11 at the intersection of SR-9 and 6300 West around 11:45 a.m. when the driver a 2017 Ford F-350 reportedly speeding east toward the intersection failed to stop in time for traffic ahead of him that had stopped for a red light.

According to an indictment filed by the Washington County Attorney’s Office last week, 38-year-old Christopher Weaver was on his way to work that morning and was traveling over 70 mph in a 60 mph zone when he came upon the stopped traffic. He began to brake, but he was too late and hit the back of a Mazda 3 hatchback at nearly 60 mph.

“The impact pushed the Mazda into the vehicle stopped in front of it. Other vehicles were also impacted,” according to the indictment.

The collision ultimately involved five vehicles. The Mazda 3 was pushed into the back of a Chevy Silverado, then struck by a Toyota Tacoma, which sent the Mazda into a spin until it was struck again by a Toyota Highlander, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver of the Mazda, Kylie Park, was severely injured in the crash and subsequently died. A report from the Office of the Medical Examiner concluded that Park died from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the traffic accident,” according to the indictment.

Park was 20 years old and from Riverton, Utah.

This has led to Weaver’s being charged by the Washington County Attorney’s Office with second-degree felony criminal homicide, automobile homicide, and an infraction for speeding.

Weaver, who hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, received minor injuries from smacking into the pickup’s windshield.

Weaver subsequently told investigators he was on his way to the Chevron gas station on the corner of the intersection then headed to work in the industrial park on Old Highway 91 north of there.

To get to the Chevron or his place of work, Weaver would have needed to get in the left turn lane at the intersection, according to the indictment. However, he struck the Mazda 3 in the number one eastbound lane instead.

“(Weaver) told officers he did not know what lane he was in upon impact. When asked if he had blacked out, (Weaver) told the officers that he believed he had blacked out, although he was able to say the car he hit was gray,” the indictment states.

Weaver also told investigators that his truck had a brake problem. A follow-up inspection confirmed there was “excessive wear” on the brakes of the truck.

A blood test showed Weaver was positive for oxycodone at the time of the crash. He had a prescription for the medication, yet hadn’t been issued the medication the day of the collision.

“(Weaver’s) estranged wife told officers during the investigation that the defendant had an addiction to prescription medication and had planned on attending substance abuse counseling,” according to the indictment.

While a potential impairment on Weaver’s part was originally considered to have been a possibility, the indictment states no evidence of impairment was found in connection with the crash.

Though Weaver has been indicted, a date to appear in court has yet to be set.

