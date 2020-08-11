City cancels St. George Marathon

A racer finishes the St. George Marathon, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Citing concerns related to the potential spread of COVID-19 and the challenge of providing adequate health and safety protections for race participants and volunteers, the city has canceled the 2020 St. George Marathon, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 3.

“This was a difficult decision for us to make. We have enjoyed 43 consecutive years of this race, which has become one of the crown jewels of the marathon circuit,” Michelle Graves, race director for the St. George Marathon, said in a press release. “However, the health and safety of our runners, volunteers, staff members and residents outweighed the potential benefits of moving forward with this year’s race.”

As the St. George Marathon advertised at the outset of the registration period in April, each registered participant has the option for a full refund or deferral to the 2021 St. George Marathon. All registered participants have been contacted via email conveying their options. The next St. George Marathon is set for Oct. 2, 2021.

“We really tried to make this work out. We are sad that we won’t have a race this year, but we are beyond excited for the 2021 version of the St. George Marathon,” race operations director Nikelle Pledger said. “We look forward to our great runners, effervescent volunteers and feeling of accomplishment that comes with the St. George Marathon.”

