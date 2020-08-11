‘Enjoy your backyard instead of being cooped up inside’; Platinum Fence & Awning can help beat the summer heat

Completed project by Platinum Fence & Awning, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Platinum Fence & Awning, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The summer season is now in full swing, and while the people of Southern Utah need to be hearty to thrive in the desert, finding sanctuary from the blazing heat has always been a must.

Casey Hales, owner of Best of Southern Utah winner Platinum Fence & Awning, says that temperatures in outdoor areas can be reduced by up to 20 degrees when shielded from the relentless midday sun. He told St. George News that a patio cover can be the best way to permanently escape the sweltering heat at home.

“You can drop the temperature 15-20 degrees,” Hales said. “You can add lights, you can add mister systems, and enjoy your patio year-round. Enjoy your backyard instead of being cooped up inside when it’s 110 degrees.”

The options are endless, he said. Awnings can be free-standing or connected to the house. The experts at Platinum Fence & Awning have installed them over courtyards, barbecues and swimming pool areas – “wherever people want to create shade and cool things down.”

One of their most popular products, the Shade Select awning, is helping homeowners finally beat the heat and fully use their outdoor spaces. Platinum Fence & Awning recently appeared at the St. George Home Expo, and their demonstrations were a huge success, Hales said, adding that he could hardly get away from the display booth because of a continuous rush of people interested in their products and services.

“It’s a simple design,” he said of the Shade Select awning. “You can control it and adjust it, whether you want a manual hand-crank version or a motorized remote version, you can get the best of both worlds. You can adjust the sun coming in. It can be a full pergola and allow all the sun to come in, or it can be fully closed.”

Homeowners can adjust it for any occasion or weather condition. The manufacturer is based out of Phoenix, Arizona, with over 30 years of experience creating patio shade and the coolest conditions possible. If anyone knows how to battle the extreme heat, Hales said, it’s those hardened innovators.

“We think we have it hot,” he said and laughed, “they’re 120 degrees.”

Hales said they install a lot of awnings on the backs of homes where customers said they were previously confined to inside their homes for years because it was just too hot outside. It would actually melt their artificial turf.

“Now they can go enjoy their backyard all the time.”

For houses in Southern Utah and Mesquite with backyards that face west, an awning is not only essential to beat the summer heat, it can also save homeowners a lot of money on their utility bills. He said his own house is located in Winchester Hills near Snow Canyon, where it faces the sun all the time, and he knows firsthand how much an awning can improve life at home.

“I couldn’t go outside to barbecue. I couldn’t do anything. I put mine up four months ago, and where my air conditioner was struggling last year keeping it at 74 to 75 (degrees), now I can get to 72 or 73 no problem.”

Hales said he is grateful for everyone in the community for nominating Platinum Fence & Awning for Best of Southern Utah, and he said they are looking forward to continuing meeting all their new neighbors and giving their best again this year.

“We’d like to thank everybody for their votes,” he said. “We appreciate their support.”

After 24 years in the construction industry working in Salt Lake City before moving to Southern Utah, Hales said he has learned the importance of high-quality work and that having an eye for detail is essential to having long-term happy customers. He thinks people shouldn’t have to settle for low-quality work simply because they are trying to get the best price.

“Everything we do is all about doing quality work and making sure that people are happy with what they get without having to pay a premium.”

Above all, Hales wants to be fair with people. To that end, they do whatever they can to keep services and materials as affordable as possible.

“I don’t have to make my million off of everybody,” he said. “Just doing a good job for people at a fair price is what is most important.”

Serving Southern Utah and Mesquite since 2018, Platinum Fence & Awning offers a variety of awnings, pergolas and fences, including private, semi-private, picket and ornamental.

He invites everyone to check out his company reviews and reach out to him anytime at 801-514-0159 for a free consultation. He said they can help come up with some great options for homeowners and finally allow them to love their outdoor space.

For more information and to view a gallery of their latest projects, visit the website.

