Traffic Alert: Brush fire impacting travel on I-15

A fire on Interstate 15 near mile marker 35 is impacting travel in both directions, Washington County, Aug. 8, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire that started Monday morning near Interstate 15 is impacting traffic in both directions.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation website, the fire is near the area of mile marker 36 in Washington County, approximately 7 miles south of the Kanarraville exit.

Traffic is being restricted to one lane southbound as a result of emergency vehicles in the farthest left lane and construction in the right lane. Northbound traffic flow has been reduced by one lane. UDOT is estimating delays of five to 15 minutes and an estimated clearance time of just before noon.

St. George News reporter Jeff Richards is on the scene and said it appeared the fire is mostly contained but added that traffic seems to be impacted in both directions.

