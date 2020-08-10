Driver collides with 3 parked cars on Cedar Boulevard

Written by Kelsey Cooke
August 10, 2020
Damage to a Nissan Altima after another vehicle collided with the parked car, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Amy Zylks, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles Sunday evening in the area of 1125 N. Cedar Blvd.

A Jeep Liberty collided with three parked cars on Cedar Blvd, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Amy Zylks, St George News / Cedar City News

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News the driver of a black Jeep Liberty collided with a parked vehicle, and the impact caused damage to two additional parked cars. 

“The vehicle was traveling on N. Cedar Blvd., failed to maintain its lane, hitting the curb then striking one of the vehicles and continuing, hitting a second vehicle, which knocked that vehicle into a third vehicle,” Pollock said. 

Pollock said the driver of the Jeep was issued a ticket. 

“She was issued a citation,” Pollock said. “She was cited for unsafe lane travel and driving without insurance.”

The three parked vehicles involved, a Ford Mustang, GMC Yukon and Nissan Altima, were described as having “functional damage” in the preliminary report, while the Jeep sustained “disabling damage.”

“The vehicle that was being driven had the most damage,” Pollock said. 

The preliminary report does not indicate whether the driver of the Jeep was speeding, or note any major injuries.

