Crews extinguish blaze in median on I-15 near Black Ridge

ST. GEORGE — Firefighting crews from multiple agencies battled a brush fire in the median of Interstate 15 near Black Ridge on Monday.

Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder told St. George News the fire, which started shortly after 11 a.m., was believed to have been the result of a blown vehicle tire.

The blaze burned about one acre of grass and weeds in the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes just north of mile marker 36.

Traffic on I-15 was slowed in both directions as crews attacked the fire from either side, with the leftmost lanes being the ones that were temporarily blocked off.

In addition to directing streams of water from trucks onto the flames, firefighters used shovels and other tools to limit the spread of the fire to about a 200-yard section of steep hillside within the median.

Just before 2 p.m., Heyder reported the fire was out, the scene was clear and the interstate was fully open again with no lane restrictions.

