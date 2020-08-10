August 6, 2020

Betty Ruth DeHart, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home in St. George. She was 92.

Betty was born in Colorado, but she and her family soon relocated to Wyoming. This is where Betty met the love of her life Robert DeHart. Smitten by Robert DeHart wearing his naval uniform, they were married in 1946. Betty accompanied Robert when stationed in Hawaii and throughout his military service and eventually settling in St George, Utah.

Robert and Betty went on to raise four boys. Each son eventually having children of their own, making Robert and Betty grandparents, and in turn, great grandparents, which brought them so much joy.

Betty was a private person, but when given an opportunity to get to know her, it was impossible not to love her. She was a dedicated and loving homemaker with a smile that would light up a room.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and a sister.

We would like to thank the entire staff at Canyon Home Care and Hospice. Especially Laura, Lisa, Melissa, Julia and Rich.

Betty was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed, but Heaven has gained a beautiful angel to watch over all of us.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com