Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is dedicated to aiding and providing an innovative way to receive the vitamins and nutrients your body needs with 100% absorption compared to 20 to 30% absorption with oral supplementation.  We invite you to discover the endless benefits that Prime IV Hydration & Wellness has available for you!

https://primeivhydration.com (435) 522-5005
558 E Riverside Dr #104, St. George, UT 84790

Ask a Local Expert: How can IV hydration therapy help boost my immune system?

August 10, 2020