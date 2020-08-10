Ask a Local Expert: How can IV hydration therapy help boost my immune system?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re feeling under the weather or looking to reinforce your immune defenses, an infusion from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness can help your body win the battle against attacking germs.

Heidi Neville, regional developer for the Prime IV Hydration St. George clinic, described their Immunity Armor as a “major pick-me-up for your immune system.”

See how an infusion from Prime IV Hydration can boost your immune system in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

Designed to help fight off the common cold and flu, Immunity Armor is a specialized infusion of glutathione, zinc, magnesium chloride and vitamins B6, B12 and B complex. It also provides a high dose of vitamin C, which aids in detoxification and plays an important role in protecting the body from pathogens.

“Zinc is an additional mineral known to reduce the risk, severity and duration of infectious diseases,” Neville added.

Prime IV Hydration infuses proprietary blends of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and fluids directly into the bloodstream. Drips can be used as a treatment for illness and nutrient deficiencies, as well as a proactive approach to maintaining optimal health and improve athletic performance.

When taken orally, only about 20% of a vitamin’s potency is absorbed by the body, according to information from Prime IV Hydration’s website, but hydration therapy bypasses the digestive system, allowing cells to quickly access nutrients crucial for healing and wellness.

“If you have places to go, things to do and no time to be sick, let’s get you back on your feet and feeling better fast with the Immunity Armor drip,” Neville said.

For a limited time, Prime IV Hydration is offering $20 off their Immunity Armor drip.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is located in the Rio Plaza Shopping Center at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104 in St. George. Visit their website to learn more.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.