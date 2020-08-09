DMV ending postcard registration reminders

Utah "Arches" license plate, current issue, undated | Photo courtesy Utah Department of Motor Vehicles, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Next month, the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles will stop reminding motorists to renew their vehicles’ registration via mail.

Fox13Now.com reports the DMV sends hundreds of thousands of postcards each month to Utahns, reminding them that their registration is expiring soon.

But in an announcement earlier this week, the division said the postcards are being discontinued in September.

Instead, the DMV advises drivers to visit dmv.utah.gov to sign up for email reminders.

