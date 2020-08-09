‘The greatest generation’: Southern Utah honors its surviving World War II veterans

ST. GEORGE — Thursday was a sad, yet special, day for Washington County’s veteran community.

In one part of town, there was the sadness as hundreds paid their respects for Sgt. Bryan “Cooper” Mount, an 82nd Airborne paratrooper and Southern Utah resident who died from non-combat injuries in Syria on July 21.

Amid the sadness, there was cause for celebration in a separate event that paid honor to Southern Utah’s last 81 surviving World War II veterans.

Approximately 50 friends, family members, and community and state leaders gathered at Washington County Regional Park during a salute to their service. A baker’s dozen of local WWII veterans attended the event.

David Cordero, the city of St. George communications and marketing director as well as chairman of the Veteran’s Coalition of Southern Utah, took great reverence in the chance to celebrate the lives of the area’s surviving vets.

“This is our chance to figuratively wrap our arms around our veterans and say thank you for their courage, their service and their sacrifice,” Cordero said. “But, time is nobody’s friend.”

In 2019, there were about 500,000 WWII vets still living according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Approximately 350-400 veterans from what is called the greatest generation die every day, according to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“I continually am awed by these men and women,” Cordero said. “I’ve wondered how they have handled the greatest adventure of their lives, many of them leaving their small towns to be shipped out (thousands) of miles away. How did they summon enough courage to make invasions on hostile shores, face fetid jungles of the Southwest Pacific or parachute into enemy territory? At what point did they truly realize that they risked their tomorrow for our today?”

The featured speaker was Hurricane resident and U.S. Army Air Corps Staff Sgt. Roland Hall, who served during World War II as a paratrooper in the 188th Glider Infantry Regiment of the 11th Airborne Divison that experienced combat action in the Philippines.

“I was very lucky, fortunate and also blessed to make it without very little damage to my system,” Hall said. “We were sent to Luzon where the airborne division suffered about 75% frontline casualties in the battle of Manilla.”

To this day, Hall’s memories are sharp of the sights and smells of every combat mission.

“It was after dark and you couldn’t see what was going on, but the enemy knew what the target was and they started shooting at us. But our troops came prepared and started opening up from behind … and wrecked the whole mountainside. It was like the Fourth of July.”

Prior to the celebration, St. George Mayor Jon Pike paid respect to the surviving WWII vets.

“I think it’s important that we learn the stories from as many of these veterans as possible,” Pike said. “They are truly members of the greatest generation. We need to do whatever we can do to get perspective from these amazing people who have incredible stories about service to their country that most of us haven’t heard.”

The best one-liner of the day came from Army vet Clift Spendlove, who served in the European Theater.

When asked what he did during World War II, Spendlove said, “People always ask me that same question. They also ask me if I killed anybody. I don’t know for sure, but I might have killed a few — I was the company cook.”

World War II vets currently living in Southern Utah

William Anderson

Paul Anderson

Jame Carlos Bishop

Gary Bogenhagen

Kenneth Brown

Ronald Bucher

Lyle Bunker

James Bunker

Joseph Burgess

James F. Cavin

Rupert E. Clark

Don W. Clegg

John W. Combes

Robert Covington

Parke Cox

Jack Davidson

Joseph Ellison

Irvin J. Ence

Paul W. Erekson

Thomas Flenniken

Victor Frei

Nathan E. Goode

Orwin Gubler

Robert Hagenbaugh

Roland A. Hall

Weldon Heaton

Keith L. Henrie

J.W. Hirschi

George Hoover

Margaret Howell

Wallace Ray Humphreys

Cleo B. Isom

George Kehew

Legrand Kleinman

Russel SD Kreider

Edward Kurtzeborn

Scott N. Lee

Richard M. Lee

Roy G. Lobb

Earl D. Lowe

Leona Marck

Darrel P. Miller

Douglas Myers

Leroy N. Nisson

Ned Owens

Joseph Pace

Leroy F. Phipps

Howard Putnam

Jack Reber

Russel Robertson

Joseph Rondo

Roddy L. Roper

Daniel E. Schmutz

Salvadore A. Sciuto

Laine E. Sevy

Alex Sky

Kenneth A. Smith

Benny E. Smoody

Lamaun Sorensen

Clifton Spendlove

Robert Steed

Robert Stevens

Gerald Stoddard

Ralph Stringham

Doyle Swallow

Robert Thurman

Spencer Truman

Grant L. Twitchell

Burke V. Waldron

Ivan V. Walton Jr.

David Webb

James Weiss

Derold Wertz

Don E. Whipperman

Willard White

Paul Wilson

Lewis Woodland

Charles Woodward

Paul Young

