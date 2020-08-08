‘Neighbors watching out for neighbors’: Deputies arrest 2 in Beryl for burglary in progress

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary in progress on a property in Beryl Wednesday night after a concerned neighbor called authorities to report the incident.

Beryl residents Celso Carillo and Christopher James Butterfield were arrested by deputies and charged with one count of class-B misdemeanor criminal mischief, second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, two counts of second-degree felony theft of a firearm or operable vehicle and one count of class-C misdemeanor for having an open container in a vehicle.

Carillo was also charged with an infraction for not having a driver’s license in possession, and two additional class-C misdemeanors: improper registration or license plate and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Del Schlosser told Cedar City News deputies responded to the incident after a neighbor confirmed no one was supposed to be on the property.

“A neighbor had witnessed some individuals at the property and contacted the property owner and made sure that nobody was supposed to be there – which they were not – and as a result, contacted us,” Schlosser said.

According to the probable cause statement, the neighbor reported seeing a silver truck and a blue sport utility vehicle on the property that left at one point but returned and hooked up to a camp trailer that was on the property.

Schlosser said deputies were able to locate both vehicles.

“Deputies responded and located the two vehicles that were seen in the area,” Schlosser said, “and proceeded from there to find that they had removed items from the property and also that one of the vehicles was not currently registered.”

When deputies arrived on the scene and searched the area, a silver Ford F-150 towing a camp trailer and dark-colored Chevrolet SUV were found, according to the probable cause statement. Deputies made contact with both vehicles and asked both drivers for identification.

When questioned about their recent activities, Butterfield reportedly stated “he had been given a camper by a friend and he was picking up late due to Celso getting off of work late,” but was unable to provide a full name or phone number for the person who owned the property.

The owner of the property confirmed to deputies he did not know either driver and owned the camp trailer in question and both suspects were arrested.

After being arrested, Carillo reportedly told deputies he and Butterfield “had undone the wire to the gate where the camper was located, disconnected hinges on the camper that had secured it in place and had pried the door to the camper open to gain access.”

Carillo also allegedly informed deputies of a four-wheeler he had stolen from the same property, which was located and returned to the owner.

During the investigation, deputies found open beer containers in both vehicles, a Sawzall in the Ford F150 and two pry bars in the Chevrolet SUV, which were the tools suspected of being used to gain access to the property and inside the camp trailer.

Deputies also determined the Chevrolet had license plates that matched a different vehicle and was not registered or insured.

Schlosser said authorities were able to return the stolen property to its rightful owner due to the neighbor’s actions.

“This is a great example of neighbors watching out for neighbors,” he said. “Here’s an individual that was attentive to other people’s property and what was going on, and as a result we were able to recover several items for the victims.”

Carillo and Butterfield were booked into the Iron County Jail Wednesday, and bail was set at $50,000 per offense for both suspects.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

