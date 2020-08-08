TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-15 closed in gorge due to vehicle crash, fire

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A commercial vehicle crash and fire early Saturday morning has caused the complete shutdown of northbound Interstate 15 at the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona.

Sgt. John Bottoms of the Arizona Department of Public Safety told St. George News that the incident occurred near mile marker 23 and is currently blocking both northbound traffic lanes.

“We have traffic diverted off at Littlefield and taking old Highway 91 around the Arizona strip,” Bottoms said in a text message sent at 7:14 a.m. Saturday, adding that the traffic closure is expected to be in place for another 4-6 hours, or roughly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

See map at left for the alternate route bypassing the Gorge. It starts at I-15 at Exit 8 at Beaver Dam, Arizona, to the south and connects to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard.

Early reports indicate that the crash involved a semitractor-trailer shortly after 4 a.m. and that the driver was able to be extricated from the vehicle.

Bottoms told St. George News that driver sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Additionally, a brush fire in nearby terrain that started as a result of the crash has been fully extinguished, he said.

“The fire is out, and we are waiting for specialized equipment to move the tractor trailer and all debris off the bridge,” Bottoms added.

