TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-15 closed in gorge due to vehicle crash, fire

Written by Jeff Richards
August 8, 2020
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A commercial vehicle crash and fire early Saturday morning has caused the complete shutdown of northbound Interstate 15 at the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona.

Sgt. John Bottoms of the Arizona Department of Public Safety told St. George News that the incident occurred near mile marker 23 and is currently blocking both northbound traffic lanes.

“We have traffic diverted off at Littlefield and taking old Highway 91 around the Arizona strip,” Bottoms said in a text message sent at 7:14 a.m. Saturday, adding that the traffic closure is expected to be in place for another 4-6 hours, or roughly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Highway 91 from St. George and Littlefield, Ariz. Click to enlarge | Image courtesy of Mapquest.com, St. George News

See map at left for the alternate route bypassing the Gorge. It starts at I-15 at Exit 8 at Beaver Dam, Arizona, to the south and connects to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard.

Early reports indicate that the crash involved a semitractor-trailer shortly after 4 a.m. and that the driver was able to be extricated from the vehicle.

Bottoms told St. George News that driver sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Additionally, a brush fire in nearby terrain that started as a result of the crash has been fully extinguished, he said.

“The fire is out, and we are waiting for specialized equipment to move the tractor trailer and all debris off the bridge,” Bottoms added.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!