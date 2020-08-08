Fire damages UTV dealership in Cedar City

Written by Jeff Richards
August 8, 2020
Triple S Polaris dealership, where a fire occurred, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A two-alarm fire damaged an off-road vehicle dealership in Cedar City Saturday morning.

Employees assess damage to the interior of Triple S Polaris dealership, as seen from the front entrance, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said firefighters were called to the Triple S Polaris, 110 W. 535 South, shortly before 7 a.m. on a report of smoke seen coming from the roof of the building.

“We arrived on scene, and there was fire coming out of the roof,” Phillips said, adding that it appeared that the fire had started above the ceiling and had been burning for some time.

“The ceiling collapsed and allowed air in there, and that’s when it really started,” he said.

Firefighting crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, Phillips said, adding that total damage was estimated to between $100,000 and $150,000. The cause is still under investigation, he added.

At the dealership a few hours later, several ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles and other vehicles that had been inside the building had been brought out into the parking lot area, along with insulation and other ceiling debris.

Triple S Polaris company officials said in a Facebook post that the dealership was closed Saturday and would remain closed until further notice.


