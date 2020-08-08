Dixie State football players score for safety after coming to aid of Dixie Rock rappeler in trouble

People gather atop the Dixie Sugarloaf, also known as "Dixie Rock" to watch the F-35A jet flyover in St. George, Utah, April 30, 2020. More people are going outside and stretching their legs, and social distancing, since Utah moved to a lower coronavirus alert status. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State football team just happened to be in the right place at the right time Friday, coming to the rescue of a rappeller who was stuck dangling from the Dixie Sugarloaf in Pioneer Park, also known as Dixie Rock.

Fox13Now.com reports Head coach Paul Peterson scheduled a team meeting at the iconic Dixie Rock to discuss the upcoming season and the importance of the team to its community.

“Every year I take the team up to Dixie Rock. It has a great view of the city,” Peterson said. “I like telling my guys to look out to see what they represent.”

As the meeting was getting underway around sunset, the partner of a woman rappelling the rock called for assistance. The woman who was rappelling somehow got her hair tangled in her equipment and was stuck dangling from the rock.

A girl propelling down the Dixie Rock got her hair tangled in the rope and was stuck hanging midway down the mountain. Our guys jumped in and pulled her to the rescue. Love this team! #savinglives #nobiggie #OnTheRise @DixieState_FB pic.twitter.com/zsJtglzXmM — Kelly Bills (@bills_kelly) August 8, 2020

“It was scary for a minute,” said Deven Osborne, a senior wide receiver on the team. “We got up there, we seen a lady off the side of the cliff hanging and her hair was stuck to the rope. We were like, ‘what’s going on?’”

Despite being high above the ground and at the edge of a cliff with an unforgiving drop, the team wasted little time coming to the woman’s aid.

“As fast as they asked us,” Peterson said.

“We lift every day. We get bigger, stronger, faster every day. We might as well use it for the real world,” Osborne added.

Several members of the team grabbed on to a rope and helped pull the woman to safety.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JOHN FRANCHI, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station