Historic Rockville bridge project earns national award for excellence in historic preservation

Rockville Bridge, Rockville, Utah, date unknown | Photo courtesy of Robin Smith, St. George News

ROCKVILLE — The American Public Works Association has announced that the restoration of the historic Rockville bridge has earned the 2020 Public Works Project of the Year Award.

According to a press release from the APWA, award winners publicly developed, owned and maintained infrastructure projects that promote excellence in construction management and administration, and these awards recognize the alliance between the managing agency, the contractor, the consultant and their cooperative achievements.

The historic Rockville bridge earned APWA’s 2020 Public Works Project of the Year Award in the small

cities/rural communities Project of the Year category in the historical restoration/preservation division. The town of Rockville worked to improve the load rating while maintaining the historical character of the bridge.

“APWA is proud to recognize these important projects that are planned, designed and constructed to benefit all of the people in their communities,” APWA President William Spearman III said in the news release. “Public works projects are even more important during this time, as our communities face the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. … I am extremely proud to associate with members who are willing to go above and beyond to ensure public works serves their communities to the highest degree possible.”

APWA will recognize this year’s Project of the Year Award winners in a video on Aug. 31. Normally award recipients would be acknowledged at the annual Public Works Expo, but APWA CEO Scott D. Grayson said this year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had to explore new ways to celebrate our Project of the Year Award winners. Recognizing them online provided that opportunity,” Grayson said. “These virtual recognition events encourage us to continue looking for ways to share member success and stay connected with others to celebrate these critical projects and their impact.”

Awards are won in four divisions and five categories. The divisions include projects less than $5 million, projects of $5 million to $25 million, projects of $25 million to $75 million, and projects of more than $75 million. The categories include structures, transportation, environment, historical restoration/preservation, disaster or emergency construction repair.

Projects of the Year for the small cities/rural communities are awarded to those cities or counties with a population of 75,000 or less and in the same categories.

