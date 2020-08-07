High school girls soccer season kicks off

Senior Addison Newman of Canyon View battles a Stansbury opponent, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Deirdre Barton, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The high school girls soccer season kicked off Thursday with a small selection of games around the state. The action will pick up over the next several days, with most teams playing their first game by the end of next week.

Southern Utah’s Region 9 schedule officially starts Aug. 20 and lasts until early October, during which time each of the region’s eight schools will play the other seven teams twice, once at home and once on the road.

Following is a recap of Thursday’s action involving Region 9 teams, along with a preview of the upcoming start of the regular season.

Canyon View 4, Stansbury 1

At Canyon View High in Cedar City, the Falcons battled the Stansbury Stallions to a scoreless tie in the first half.

“We outpossessed them and outshot them, but could not find the back of the net,” Canyon View head coach Steven Newman told St. George News.

Then, with about 25 minutes remaining in the second half, Newman’s daughter Addison, a senior, broke the ice with a goal.

Just five minutes later, however, Stansbury managed to tie the score 1-1 when Stallion player Reagan Didericksen managed to kick it past the goalkeeper on a one-on-one breakaway.

Addison Newman then put the Falcons ahead with her second goal with just 10 minutes left. During the final three minutes of the game, Canyon View added a pair of insurance goals, with Cassidy Cox and Brinley Christensen each scoring off assists from teammate Maizee Hallows.

“It was a tough, competitive game,” the Canyon View coach said. “Both teams played equal the whole game, and Stansbury was tough and persistent.”

Canyon View’s next scheduled contest is an away game at Juab in Nephi on Aug. 14. The following week, the Falcons will start their Region 9 schedule with a home game against Snow Canyon at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Pine View 3, Hurricane 0

At Pine View, the Panthers shut out region rival Hurricane 3-0 in a preseason contest that doesn’t count toward the official Region 9 standings.

Brynlee Johnston and Emma Lloyd each netted a goal for Pine View, while the other score was an own goal. Kaylee Eaton recorded the shutout at goalkeeper.

Hurricane next hosts Stansbury on Friday at 7 p.m., while Pine View’s only other preseason game is scheduled at Lehi on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

Alta 5, Cedar 1

At Alta High in Sandy, the Hawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half against the Cedar Reds and went on to win 5-1.

“We played well for the first 25 minutes or so,” Cedar coach Scott Kamachi said. “We got a little tired and gave up goals we normally won’t. It was a good learning experience.”

Cedar’s lone goal was scored by Sydney Craft, assisted by Keanna Tolman.

The Reds next play at Juan Diego Catholic High School at 6 p.m. Friday.

Cedar will then open Region 9 play at home on Aug. 20 against Pine View, at 4 p.m.

Ogden 8, Dixie 2

Playing in the Syracuse invitational tournament Thursday night on Syracuse High’s newly installed artificial turf, the Dixie Flyers fell to the Ogden Tigers, 8-2.

Freshman Allee Williams scored both of Dixie’s goals. The Flyers will take on host team Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Dixie’s Region 9 schedule starts Aug. 20 with a game at Hurricane, with the varsity contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Other Region 9 teams start play during invitational tournament next week

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, coming off their stellar experience at a preseason camp at Snow College in Ephraim, will play their first preseason contests at home Aug. 12-14 during the three-day St. George Tournament, which is also being hosted by Snow Canyon and Desert Hills.

Crimson Cliffs was originally scheduled to play Westlake on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Skyridge on Friday at 11 a.m. However, Crimson Cliffs coach Andy Yergensen told St. George News on Friday that Pleasant Grove has informed the host teams that the Vikings are not coming to the tournament due to COVID-19 related reasons.

Although the coaches of the three host teams are hoping to find another opponent to take Pleasant Grove’s place in the tournament, those spots remain open for now, Yergensen said.

Desert Hills and Snow Canyon, who tied for the Region 9 championship last year, will also be hosting Skyridge and Westlake during the St. George Tournament next week. The Thunder will play Skyridge Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Westlake Friday at 11 a.m., while the Warriors are scheduled to face Skyridge Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Westlake Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Crimson Cliffs and Desert Hills will then start region play against each other on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., at Crimson Cliffs.

