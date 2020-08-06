Ruth Ann Eitel

February 18, 1939 — August 3, 2020

Ruth Ann Morgan Eitel passed away on Aug. 3, 2020, at 3:30 a.m., at her home in Hurricane, Utah. She was born in Charles, West Virginia to Clementine Morgan and Fred Morgan on Feb. 18, 1939. She married George L. Eitel, Jr. on March 28, 1958, in Charleston, West Virginia and were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Ruth’s dad worked at Union Carbide in Charleston, West Virginia. and her mother Clementine worked at the Diamond Store as a personal shopper for their clients. Ruth had two sisters and one brother.

Ruth was the wife of a Colonel in the Army Reserves, an artist, mother and homemaker. During her married life with George, she had lived in many states due to his engineering job including Louisiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Utah.

In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed her hobbies as a talented artist including quilt making, watercolors and oil paint. Her greatest passion was painting the lighthouses she had visited on the east coast, particularly Cape Cod. She enjoyed reading about history, biking, running and enjoyed time with all her family. Ruth and Larry were enthusiastic travelers who enjoyed the beauty of nature together. Also, she would love to sing and had a beautiful voice like an angel.

Ruth is survived by her three children Kathi Stephens of Parker, Colorado; David Kasdan of Washington D.C.; Mark Eitel and Sheri Finley of Aurora, Colorado. Her grandchildren include Amanda Ott, married to Mark Ott; Charlotte Hafen; Heather Stephens; Tony Forlenza; Erin Finley; Cassie Finley; Cedrick James; Olivia and Kurt Harmer. Her great-grandchildren include Hayley Ott, Michael Ott, Brandon Ott, Mason Ott, Alex Campos, AnnaLee Yegee, Audrey Forlenza, Cedrick James, Jr., Aiyanna James and Roman James. Ruth is preceded by Nancy Young and Mary Lou Lauryssens.

Funeral Services will be on Aug. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ft. Logan Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, Colorado 80236.

Interment will take place at the Ft. Logan Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com