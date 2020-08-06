August 16, 1939 — August 3, 2020

Robert Charles Pumpelly of Ivins, Utah passed away on Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 80 surrounded by family and friends and having lived a life of abundance: joy, love, faith and friendship. Many nicknames of endearment were associated with Robert because his unconditional love and friendship were gifts, he gave others generously. Hence, he will be remembered with fondness as Bob, Rob, Brother, Pumps, Papa Bear, Daddy and Granddad.

He was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Ann Arbour, Michigan to father, James Willard Pumpelly and mother, Margaret Carey Pumpelly, who preceded him in death. He was the middle of five children. His father was an Army colonel, thus the family traveled and resided in many places in the US and intercontinentally, sparking various interests in Bob such as travel, history, stamp collecting and politics. He considered his relationships with his brothers and sister a joy and had an abiding friendship with each.

After graduating from Marion Military Academy, Bob pursued his love for science and learning at the University of Texas in Arlington from which he embarked on a successful and eventful career as an electrical and mechanical engineer in Texas. His tenacity, abilities to problem solve and lead fostered an impressive track record. Bob was the President of the Society of American Value Engineers and gained valuable experience at Dresser and Braniff prior to launching and leading two successful companies including Valquest from which he retired. Yet, his most impressive roles were that as a father, brother, husband, grandfather and friend.

A myriad of interests and keen skillsets kept his mind sharp and dear friendships abundant. Bob enjoyed spending time with family, on home DIY projects, traveling, and volunteering at the rifle range. He was an avid enthusiast about cars, guns, politics and family ancestry. After retirement, he purchased a camper and headed west to settle close to his siblings in Ivins, Utah. It was at this time in his life he married his wife Patricia whom he was devoted to. His uncanny knowledge about so many interests led to sharing practical advice and wisdom, stories and life lessons. Bob’s family and friends admired his kindness and fierce loyalty. He will always be remembered as a good and honorable man whose impactful influence on how to live life and share love will be cherished.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Howard Pumpelly, and wife Judy Riddle Pumpelly. He is survived by his wife Patricia Cook Taylor; daughter, Denise (Steve) Bleggi; son, David (Dawn) Pumpelly; stepchildren, Kevin Ledbetter; Steve (Amy) Riddle; grandchildren, Michaela (Grayson) Tirey; and Andrew Pumpelly. He is also survived by his siblings, brother, James (Lorna) Pumpelly; brother Chris Pumpelly; sister, Tina (Ron) Novdoczky.

A Memorial Service will be live-streamed from the New Promise Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. (MST). All are invited to attend the service online at https://youtu.be/2c6tqiiZIl0.

Should you prefer to attend in person the address is New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Dr., St. George, Utah 84770.

The family wishes to thank the Intermountain Homecare and Hospice team for their kindness in providing care to him as he transitioned from life on earth to meet with his Heavenly Father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

