October 18, 1950 — August 3, 2020

Michael (Mike) Withers, 69, Passed away on Aug. 3, 2020, at his home in Hurricane, Utah. Mike was born to Lamar and Betty Withers on Oct. 18, 1950, in Murray, Utah. A jack of all trades, he spent his life learning, loving and smart-assing everyone.

Camping was a family tradition that he shared with his children. He loved being on the water whether it was on a boat, jet ski, or waterskiing for which he was a pro. Mike was an avid reader with an extensive library and a passion for history. He was very social and easily made friends wherever he went. He was often found having several cups of coffee with friends.

Mike was able to realize his dream of moving to Southern Utah and loved living in Hurricane where he explored as much as he could. No GPS needed; he knew every dirt road in St. George and often took his family on exploratory trips.

Ever since he was a kid, Mike had the concept of “The Different One (TDO)” in his head. He always considered himself the different one and his dream finally manifested this year in three personalized logos for a club he left behind for his family.

His world revolved around his two kids and 10 grandkids. He was always so proud of each of them. He loved spending his time with family and friends playing games of all sorts. His impressive vocabulary made him an undefeatable opponent in scrabble. He was the biggest cheater in Cheater’s Monopoly, but Farkle was his go-to. He could add your dice before you even got a glance.

We love and miss you; our friend, brother, dad, and most important to you, papa.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Best Western Plus Abbey Inn located at 1129 S. Bluff St. St. George, Utah. Refreshments will be served. Please bring your stories of Mike as we look forward to hearing them.

