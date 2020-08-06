January 23, 1931 — August 2, 2020

Irvin Wesley Milne passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020, at his home in St. George, Utah with his loving wife Ann and granddaughter Sherick at his side.

There are very few people you meet in your life quite like Irvin Wesley Milne, 89 years young and still doing what he loved most, working six days a week at his store, Milne Jewelry. Wes was a master jeweler, horologist, businessman, and more importantly, family man. He devoted his life to his family and work. He inspired and was loved by all that met and knew him.

Wesley is the son of Irvin Milne and Nettie Vera Whitaker, born Jan. 23, 1931, in Cedar City, Utah where his father was temporarily working. Vera said that she always wanted a little boy, not only to carry on the Milne name but also so she could name him “Wesley.” She said that Wesley was the most beautiful name for a boy she had ever heard.

Wes loved the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing, collecting bird eggs, hiking and capturing his beloved landscapes of Washington County in his beautiful oil paintings. His favorite hikes were on the Red Hill with friends or family and a fry pan for cooking.

Wes also loved to dance. At Dixie High, they called him Fred Astaire, the dancer. He in turn taught his daughters to love the world of dance.

Wes had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes. His collection of jokes would astound you.

Wes was very artistically talented. When his high school teacher, Mr. McConkie, introduced him to silver and goldsmithing, Wes found a rewarding channel for his artistic ability. Already interested in semi-precious and precious stones cut and polished by his Uncle Harry who had a jade mine in Idaho, Wes was a natural to become a Master Jeweler, creating exquisite pieces of jewelry in silver and then gold.

Wes also had a hobby of tinkering with clocks and watches after his Grandma Alice Worthen Milne had him help her fix her old clock. Wes attended the Orval Hagens School of Horology, graduating as a Master Watchmaker in 1950. By combing Wesley’s love of jewelry making and timepieces, a dream was born. Wes opened his store, Milne Jewelry, Jan. 23, 1951.

Wes was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many church callings during his lifetime, including St. George 4th Ward Sunday School Superintendent and Ward Clerk.

Wes was active in the St. George community and through his membership in the St. George Lions Club, participated in nearly all activities and events happening in St. George during his lifetime. He enjoyed helping to bring the Lions Club Rodeo and parades to town each year and especially loved being a member of the Lions Band.

Wes married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Heaton, July 29, 1948. They were later divorced. Together they had four children: Sherlynn Milne, Derrell Wesley (stillborn), Kayalene Spatafore, and Brian Heaton Milne.

Wes is preceded in death by his son Derrell Wesley, his sisters Shirley Johnson and Marilyn Davis, and his parents Irvin and Nettie Vera Whitaker Milne. He is survived by his wife Ann Louise Jackson; his sister Vera Joyce Sevy; his daughters Sherlynn and Kayalene, and son Brian Heaton; nine grandchildren: Mickelle, Sherick, Christopher Sean, Brittany May, Heather Ann, Ashley Rose, Lauren Alexandria, Kelsy Brooke and Kara Michele: 10 great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Maxton, Bashtion, Owen Wesley, Oscar, Brady, Kayla, Jasmine, Isabella, and Quinten; and three great, great-grandchildren: Leila, Lucie and Suzie.

Wes will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

There will be a viewing on Aug. 10, 2020, at 8-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary followed by the burial at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah 84770.

Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services are limited to immediate family members.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.