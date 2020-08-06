After months-long hiatus St. George Streetfest returns with COVID-19 precautions in place

ST. GEORGE — After not holding an event since the first Friday in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. George Streetfest is set to return for August with some adjustments.

Typically held on the first Friday of the month, this month’s event will be held Aug. 14, the second Friday of August, to accommodate for the Washington County Fair being held the first weekend.

While some of the outdoor event will feel familiar including having business and food vendors, entertainment, live music and the popular beer and wine garden, due to COVID-19 there will be some changes and additions.

Streetfest director Ed Tracey said organizers want to make sure they are taking all the necessary precautions to make it so the event can happen.

“Everything is so sketchy with COVID-19 and we want to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

To that end, food and vendor booths will be more spaced out along the street, hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the event, signage throughout the venue will encourage people to be cleanly and maintain social distancing and masks will be made available and are encouraged but not required.

While people can walk into the event from anywhere, two main entrance points will feature tables where visitors will be asked to fill out a brief survey containing some information about where they come from and if they have ever attended St. George Streetfest before. As an incentive, those who fill out the questionnaire are entered to win a 65-inch smart television, Tracey said.

Though the outdoor event will allow for people to remain spread out, Tracey said people still need to take it upon themselves to stay safe, retain that 6 feet of distance whenever possible and show respect and kindness to others who choose to attend.

“I think over the last few months we’ve learned how to make this safe for everybody and still have a crowd,” he said.

That said, Tracey is excited to be able to host the event and said that people are looking for ways to be able to get out of their houses and enjoy a fun evening.

“Because it’s the first one back, everybody’s excited,” Tracey said. “We have had a lot of response and we have a lot of vendors.”

The popular event will take place from 6 p.m. to Midnight along Tabernacle Street between Main Street and 100 West and in the Green Gate Village at 76 Tabernacle Street, St. George.

The event will feature arts and crafts vendors, food and business booths, a cornhole tournament, live music on the Green Gate Village Stage and a beer and wine garden in Green Gate Village.

Tracey said the beer and wine garden is always a hit. Patrons do not have to be 21 or over to enter Green Gate Village but anyone who will be drinking alcohol must be 21 and will be given a wristband, Tracey said.

Live music will be provided by local bands, including The Severed Society, which was a 2019 Washington County Fair winner and Apollo’s Army.

Bands will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight. Live music will be provided by local musicians from 6-7 p.m.

As the event is set to return after a months-long hiatus, Tracey said he is thrilled they are moving forward this month and believe that if everyone works together they can do it in a safe manner which still allows people to have fun.

“Streefest is always fun and people can come have a good time in a good, safe, fun environment,” he said.

Tracey said he is unsure if St. George Streetfest will continue in 2020 after this month’s event but they are swinging the bat and seeing what happens.

“We’re just playing it month to month,” Tracey said.

If the event does continue, it will return to the first Friday of the month in September.

Event details

What: St. George Streetfest.

When: Friday, Aug. 14, 6 p.m. to midnight.

Where: Tabernacle Street and Green Gate Village (76 Tabernacle), St. George.

Cost: Free; vendors, food and beverages vary.

