After more than 100-day wait, SUU to hold class of 2020 commencement

A Southern Utah University graduate stands with a T Birds sign, date not specified, Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University will honor its class of 2020 graduates with its annual commencement ceremony, scheduled to be held outdoors on SUU’s Upper Quad at 10 a.m. Saturday.

SUU graduates and guests will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing in accordance with the current guidelines issued by the state of Utah.

Like every other state university in Utah, SUU had postponed its originally scheduled commencement in April due to the outbreak of COVID-19. After surveying graduates, SUU students overwhelmingly asked that commencement be rescheduled. Accordingly, Saturday’s ceremony will take place 106 days after the originally scheduled date of April 24.

“This is a big day not only for our graduates but for their families and friends,” SUU President Scott L Wyatt said in a news release. “We will follow guidelines issued by the state and federal governments. It won’t look like our normal graduation ceremony, but it will certainly be a celebration of our student’s great accomplishments.”

The commencement will be held outside on SUU’s Upper Quad, 351 W. University Blvd. From 1973 to 1986, the Upper Quad was the location of graduating exercises. This return to the traditional location allows students to celebrate their future while honoring the past. For this year only, all college commencement ceremonies will take place within this one event.

Graduates who wish to participate in the commencement exercise can purchase their cap and gown by visiting the following link. Graduates may pick up their caps and gowns during the Grad Fair on Friday from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the SUU Alumni House, 300 W. University Blvd.

Graduates and those attending the commencement should prepare for hot weather. Attendees, other than graduates, should bring their own chairs and masks.

Family and friends of graduates have the option of watching graduation from the Quad or in surrounding SUU buildings via live streaming. In addition, the event will be streamed live online on SUU’s social media channels allowing people to watch it from anywhere.

Event details

What: Southern Utah University Class of 2020 Commencement.

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.

Where: Outdoors in the Upper Quad, 351 W. University Blvd, Cedar City.

Further information: Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.