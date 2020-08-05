July 16, 1996 — July 26, 2020

Kazia Cheri Fickas, age 24, passed away on July 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kazia was born on July 16, 1996, to Kelli Cowan and Shane Fickas in St. George, Utah. She attended Tuacahn High School where she was involved in dance and choir. Later, she graduated Southwest High at age 16 after having her son, Ridge Azzan.

Kazia was a beautiful, smart woman with a shining personality, a smile that would light up the world, and a bigger heart than anyone I know! She loved her family and everyone she met. She loved prank wars on her family and to make us laugh when we were down. From the moment she came into the room she lit it up, even the day she was born. Her ties with her family bind her forever.

She will always be with us and will always be my baby girl. She is a loving, caring daughter, mother, sister, granddaughter and aunt who will always be watching over all of us.

She is survived by her beautiful children who will bring us joy forever, Ridge Azzan and Vella Lynn Marie; her mother, Kelli Cowan; her brothers, Kaz Williams (Miki Mosley), Kylyn Cowan (Kyra Cowan); her sisters, Kashiel Nobles (Jarell), Kyah Cowan (Johna); her grandmother, Cherri Williams; her father, Shane Fickas; the stepfathers who raised her, James Cowan and Bobby Mckevitt; and her nephew and nieces, Easton, Cardon, Stetson, Kyson, Amelia and one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her great grandmother Vella Paolasco, grandfather Roy Williams and grandmother, Janet Cowan.

Fly high princess, we love you forever.

