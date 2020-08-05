TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Aug. 7-9
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cosmic Realms: Intuitive Drawing & Painting by Elizabeth Gunter | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Find the Distance: A Jimmie F. Jones Retrospective | Admission: Free | Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | The Most Wonderful Time of the Year for a Watercolor Class | Admission: $25 (RSVP required) | Location: Online event.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | PFAFF Creative Icon: Modern Quilting Circle | Admission: $25 (RSVP required) | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West #7, St. George.
- Friday, 1-2 p.m. | Repertory Magic: Behind the Scenes of a Scene Change | Admission: Free | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival Facebook page (online event).
- Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. | Belly Dance Basics | Admission: $11 | Location: Cottonwood Cove Park, 1027 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | PFAFF Creative Icon: Underwater Sea Odyssey | Admission: $25 (RSVP required) | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West #7, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Indie Birth Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St. Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 12:30-6:30 p.m. | Shakti Drum Activation Day Retreat | Admission: $377 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Restorative Thai Yoga Mini Retreat | Admission: $40 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Virtual Sunday Services | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George Facebook page (online event).
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Night | Admission: $5-$25 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia Luau & Dinner | Admission: $19.99 – $44.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.) and Sunday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Seussical the Musical | Admission: $20 for adults, $10 for kids | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Craft Camp | Admission: $25 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 W. Community Center Dr., Washington City.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Washington County Fair Junior Rodeo | Admission: Free; vendors vary (parking is $5) | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Movies in the Park: “Toy Story” | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. | Washington County Fair | Admission: Free; activities and vendors vary (parking is $5) | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Teen Leadership Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South Bldg. 23 #204, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free Comic Book Summer | Admission: Free | Location: The Bead Forest, 41 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Iron County Care & Share Community Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-10 p.m., Saturday, 5-11 p.m. or Sunday, 8-10 a.m. | County Fair Cleanup Fundraiser for St. George Bicycle Collective | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Washington County Fair Battle of the Bands | Admission: Free; vendors vary (parking is $5) | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | River House Band | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. | Blake Mason Band and Fenwick Way | Admission: $7 walk-in, $15 drive-in | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (must be 21+) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8 p.m. | Piano Extravaganza | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Chamber Music Live Facebook page (online event).
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 (must be 21+) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, starting at 9 a.m. PDT | Bob Sweetin for Mayor Meet and Greet | Admission: Free | Location: 1880 Grille at Conestoga Golf Club, 1499 Falcon Ridge Pkwy, Mesquite.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Ayurveda Open House | Admission: Free | Be Hot Yoga and Be University,
558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Burgers, Bands & Bikes! | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Washington County Fair Demolition Derby | Admission: $25 (online only) | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Yoga for Beginners | Admission: $22 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | AcroYoga Fundamentals | Admission $15 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 963 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 7-8 a.m. | Yoga at The Ledges | Admission: $12 | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Pkwy, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.