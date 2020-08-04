Gallery: Washington City celebrates start of Washington County Fair with parade

Written by Ryne Williams
August 4, 2020
Washington City celebrated the start of the Washington County Fair on Tuesday night with a parade through downtown Washington, Utah, Aug. 4, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington City celebrated the start of the Washington County Fair Tuesday night with a parade through downtown Washington.

The parade started at the Washington City community center, went south down 300 East to Telegraph Street, then north on Main Street.

