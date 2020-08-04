Gallery: Washington City celebrates start of Washington County Fair with parade

Washington City celebrated the start of the Washington County Fair on Tuesday night with a parade through downtown Washington, Utah, Aug. 4, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Washington City celebrated the start of the Washington County Fair Tuesday night with a parade through downtown Washington.
The parade started at the Washington City community center, went south down 300 East to Telegraph Street, then north on Main Street.
Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.