Grapevine Road over I-15 in Mesquite to be reduced to single-lane travel

Written by Mori Kessler
August 4, 2020
ST. GEORGE — As a part of a project to improve Interstate 15 between the Arizona boarder and West Pioneer Boulevard in Mesquite, the Nevada Department of Transportation is reducing the segment of North Grapevine Road that passes over the I-15 to a single lane beginning this Friday.

A man showing the area to be impacted by lane closures on Grapevine Road over I-15 in Mesquite, Nevada that is a part of overall I-15 roadwork. | Map courtesy of Nevada Department of Transportation, St. George News | Click to enlarge.

The 24/7 lane reductions are needed for bridge deck improvements as part of a $9.1 million, 5.3-mile upgrade to I-15 through Mesquite to the Arizona border that began in early April, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The lane closures, which are set between Old Mill Road and West Pioneer Boulevard, will run through Aug. 28.

The project calls for milling and placing new asphalt roadway in both directions along I-15 as well as repairing and resurfacing the freeway bridge decks at Exit 120 and Exit 122.

Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor on the project. The 6-month project also calls for placing new signage, drainage and lighting, among other improvements. Work is occurring in up to 2-mile increments Monday through Friday.

Motorists are asked to pay attention and use caution while traveling through the work zone, and take alternative routes if possible.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

