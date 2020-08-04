LuDean Robinson

October 1, 1938 — August 3, 2020

LuDean “ Lou” Robinson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2020, at her home in St. George, Utah surrounded by her loved ones. LuDean was born in Smithfield, Utah to Raymond Moosman and Laura Fay Smith on Oct. 1, 1938.

LuDean “Lou” married Allen Robinson on July 1, 1971, in Elko Nevada sealed later in St George Temple.

Lou was fun to be with, loving, energetic and always ready to go. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She was a semi-pro softball player when she was young. Lou loved dancing and bowling. Lou also loved hiking, camping and fishing at High Uintahs every weekend when they had a trailer. Her favorite flower are red roses and later the white roses.

LuDean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had held many church callings, especially in the youth.

LuDean is survived by her husband Allen “Al” M. Robinson, daughter Jil (Russell) Taylor, thre grandsons: Cody Taylor, Carden Taylor, Chandler Taylor, one great-granddaughter, Kyla Taylor and brother Kenneth (Diane) Mossman of Bountiful, Utah.

She is preceded in death by his son, Jed Watterson and two brothers, Glenn Ray Moosman and Gene Moosman.

The Graveside service is on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Tonaquint City Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah 84770

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com