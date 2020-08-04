Grady Clocks In: Wiping down cars at Fabulous Freddy’s

ST. GEORGE — Summertime in Southern Utah: It’s hot, it’s dusty and it is almost a guarantee that your car is dirty. Fortunately, there is a fabulous place in Southern Utah to at least take care of the grimy car.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair is joined by Will Seaton as they don some summer short shorts and get to know the dirty side of getting a car clean as they clock in at Fabulous Freddy’s.

“I drive by here, I see Fabulous Freddy’s and I say to myself, ‘I want to work at Fabulous Freddy’s,'” Sinclair said.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

For Sinclair, dreams do come true just as they did for “Fabulous” Freddy Smith whose bad experience at a car wash led him to his dream of opening a car wash that really cared about the customer.

From the first car wash in 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the franchise expanded across Las Vegas and into Utah, including two locations in St. George.

Today the car wash and convenience store prides itself on its attention to detail in all their services including washing, waxing, vacuuming, detailing and carefully wiping down the vehicles.

“That’s what you do here,” Sinclair said. “You wipe cars here.”

On the job, Sinclair and Seaton were put to work cleaning windows, shining tires and prepping vehicles to head through the automatic wash. But would Fabulous Freddy’s Brett Warnick ever let the two jokers near a car’s undercarriage again?

“The boys did OK,” Warnick said, adding that they obviously need a lot more training.

After a long day, Sinclair and Seaton looked like they might be much better off just letting the professionals handle the vehicles.

Resources

Fabulous Freddy’s | Address: 134 S. River Road, St. George and 806 N. Bluff St., St. George | Telephone: 435-652-4566 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website.

