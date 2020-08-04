March 21, 1931 — July 29, 2020

Charity Whitehead Adams, 89 years old, of St. George Utah, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. She was born March 21, 1931, in Murray Utah, to Admirl Whitehead and Stella Mandelko Whitehead.

She loved all of her children dearly, Ginger and David Blaisdell, Dixie and Robert Brown, William and Melea Adams and CanDee Angel Adams. Her grandchildren Carrie Leigh Blaisdell, Brooke Blaisdell, Jackson James Blaisdell, Jessie and Jim Hanson, Roger Brown, William H. Adams, Megan A. Adams, and great-grandchildren Eligh Mora Blaisdell, Miles Hanson, Max Hanson, Wade Hanson, Connor Hanson and Lucy A. Adams.

She is preceded in death by CanDee Angel Adams.

She was an amazing lady who had quite a forward-thinking artistic flare and insightful intuition. In her younger years, she teamed up with her sister-in-law, they established the Sister-Two Dance Studio in Murray Utah, where she was a dance instructor for several years. Their dance revues were always elaborate with the most beautiful costumes. Later on in life, her ability to recognize talent helped her during her nine years of volunteering as a talent scout chairwoman, to help raise money for the March of Dimes telethon in Salt Lake City.

She was also an incredible Interior Designer who designed and decorated in a Feng Shui way before Feng Shui was even popular. She helped build and worked for many companies in this field for many years and she loved it until she retired from Madson’s Furniture.

Even though she loved interior design, her true love was Astrology. She knew Astrology inside and out, to the point that not only did she know how to read the stars and charts incredibly well, her keen intuition would kick in, giving her clients insightful information to help guide them in their life. For several years, she was an active member, president, and served on the board in the Astrology Association.

Shortly after retirement, she needed to move in with her son (Wil), who felt blessed to have her there with them. Wil stated, “We were very fortunate to have her around during those years. She was such a dear soul who looked for the positive or good meaning/learning experience in all situations. Her grand and great-grandchildren got the opportunity to spend some precious time with her, creating such beautiful bonds and memories.”

He goes on to say, “She loved being outside sitting, weeding or cleaning up here and there, but I think her favorite was just to sit with a black piping hot cup of coffee, a muffin and look around at all the beauty in the world. It always made me smile when she would tell me how beautiful the clouds or rocks were.

She also loved going on rides or adventures, even if we had gone there several times. Every time was like a new adventure to her, and she loved it. I always enjoyed looking over at her, looking out the window smiling because of how beautiful it was outside. Thanks, mom, for reminding me of that, you don’t have to look too far to see the beauty in the world, when most of the time it’s right in front of you.”

“Thanks for all the beautiful memories and lessons, all the hugs and kisses, all the encouragement and love, and thanks for being a great friend, grandmother, great grandmother and most of all a wonderful mother.”

Funeral services will be announced on a later date.

