July 9, 2020

Relina Hope Clinger entered the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for her perfect hug on July 9, 2020, at the young age of 11. She is deeply missed, loved, and survived by her family, extended family, and friends.

The Clinger family wishes to thank, with deep gratitude, all who have served, donated, and offered prayers and loving kindness during this past month.

Funeral services will be at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah on Aug. 8, 2020, 8 a.m. beginning with her viewing at 7 a.m. after which she will be laid to rest in Littlefield Cemetery, Arizona next to her great grandparents and other relatives. To watch a webcast of the service (Live or up to 90 days after the service), log on to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 34335 and password RHC2020.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.