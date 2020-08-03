Relina Hope Clinger

Written by Obituaries
August 3, 2020

July 9, 2020

Relina Hope Clinger entered the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for her perfect hug on July 9, 2020, at the young age of 11. She is deeply missed, loved, and survived by her family, extended family, and friends. 

The Clinger family wishes to thank, with deep gratitude, all who have served, donated, and offered prayers and loving kindness during this past month.

Funeral services will be at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah on Aug. 8, 2020, 8 a.m. beginning with her viewing at 7 a.m. after which she will be laid to rest in Littlefield Cemetery, Arizona next to her great grandparents and other relatives. To watch a webcast of the service (Live or up to 90 days after the service), log on to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 34335 and password RHC2020. 

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!