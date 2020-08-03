Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1-2.
See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.
UPDATED: ‘Cocoon’ star, local resident Wilford Brimley dies
ST. GEORGE — St. George News has learned that local resident, Utah native and renowned actor Wilford Brimley has died. The character star, known for bringing a loveable folksy curmudgeon personality to such popular films as “Cocoon,” “The Natural” and “The China Syndrome” was 85.
Read complete story here.
Vandal alters Dutchman’s Market marquee to include racial slur
ST. GEORGE — When employees at Dutchman’s Market arrived at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, they noticed that their marquee had been rearranged to include a racial slur. Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department Sergeant Reed Briggs confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the sign had been altered and they are currently looking into the incident.
Read complete story here.
UPDATED: 2 men killed when small airplane hits tower, crashes in field near Cedar City
CEDAR CITY — A small airplane crashed in a field southwest of Cedar City Sunday morning, killing both men aboard.
Read complete story here.
SUV and travel trailer destroyed in I-15 rollover in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY — An SUV pulling a recreational travel trailer rolled on Interstate 15 as it was passing through Cedar City Saturday afternoon.
Read complete story here.
Latter-day Saints handbook updates policies, including on medical marijuana
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published updates Friday to 15 chapters of its General Handbook, an online resource for leaders and members throughout the world. It included changes to five chapters and additional clarification about Church policies and guidelines.
Read complete story here.
The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.