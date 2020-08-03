Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Scene of an airplane crash near 6500 W. 4000 South, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — St. George News has learned that local resident, Utah native and renowned actor Wilford Brimley has died. The character star, known for bringing a loveable folksy curmudgeon personality to such popular films as “Cocoon,” “The Natural” and “The China Syndrome” was 85.

ST. GEORGE — When employees at Dutchman’s Market arrived at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, they noticed that their marquee had been rearranged to include a racial slur. Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department Sergeant Reed Briggs confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the sign had been altered and they are currently looking into the incident.

CEDAR CITY — A small airplane crashed in a field southwest of Cedar City Sunday morning, killing both men aboard.

CEDAR CITY — An SUV pulling a recreational travel trailer rolled on Interstate 15 as it was passing through Cedar City Saturday afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published updates Friday to 15 chapters of its General Handbook, an online resource for leaders and members throughout the world. It included changes to five chapters and additional clarification about Church policies and guidelines.

