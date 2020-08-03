Community invited to line Main Street as body of paratrooper who died in Syria is returned to St. George

Composite image. Background image by choochart choochaikupt/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Inset image of Bryan "Cooper" Mount courtesy of 82nd Airborne Division, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The body of 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper and Southern Utah resident Sgt. Bryan “Cooper” Mount will be returned to St. George Thursday, and the community is being invited to line Main Street in a show of support and respect as the body is escorted to the mortuary.

The military airplane carrying Mount’s body will arrive at the St. George Airport Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. where it will be met by a police escort and the Patriot Guard Riders who will accompany the hearse in missing man formation.

The motorcade will travel west along the Southern Parkway then turn north onto Interstate 15 where it will take Exit 6 on Bluff Street and turn right onto Main Street.

Community members are encouraged to line up at about 3:45-4 pm. along Main Street beginning at 100 South, particularly in the area of Town Square and all the way to St. George Blvd., as the procession makes its way to Metcalf Mortuary at 288 W. St. George Blvd.

American flags and yellow ribbons will be passed out as supplies last and community members are encouraged to bring their own signs, flags and ribbons as they show their support.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike said he would love to see as many people as possible turn out to pay their respects as Mount’s remains are brought home.

“For me, it’s the least we can do to thank him and his family for his years of service to our country and for paying the ultimate sacrifice,” Pike said, adding that he is confident Mount knew the risks yet still signed up to serve his country.

“I think he signed up to serve because of his love for his country,” Pike said.

Though Pike is aware that it will be a hot time of day to gather outside, he believes that it is a small sacrifice to pay to honor Mount and his family for all that they gave.

Mount’s aunt and St. George resident Summer Robertson echoed Pike’s desire for the community to show their support, quoting a line on a meme she read that said the following:

A soldier who never knew and never will know me died for me so I can be free. The least I can do is stand for the national anthem.

Robertson said the procession is another opportunity for the Southern Utah community to show that they support their service members.

“One way those in our Southern Utah community who want to show gratitude for our soldiers is to gather in Town Square to watch Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount’s motorcade procession, wave a flag and come together in support of his family. Love and appreciation are something Southern Utah always gives,” Roberston said.

While Town Square is the focal gathering point, Pike said if enough people come, they can spread out along Main Street as much as possible.

Pike and St. George City Councilman Bryan Smethurst hope to participate in the motorcade on their motorcycles, he said.

According to a press release of the incident, Mount died from injuries sustained in a noncombat vehicle rollover accident in Syria on July 21.

Mount was a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div. when his Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle rolled over. The incident is under investigation.

“Sergeant Bryan ‘Cooper’ Mount was a true American hero Paratrooper who served honorably and gave his life defending his fellow citizens and our Nation,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the 82nd Airborne Division commanding general, said in the press release.

“Cooper was a three-time volunteer on his second combat deployment, and his loss will be deeply felt across our entire formation. He was a husband, son, brother and leader who was adored by everyone who knew him. Our sole focus now is providing unyielding support to Cooper’s family. Our hearts are with his wife, his parents, his extended family and fellow paratroopers as they grieve through this incredibly tough time.”

Mount entered the Army in January 2016 and arrived at Fort Bragg in June 2016. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and the Army Parachutist Badge.

A viewing will be held Friday from 7-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary. Mount’s body will then be transported to Parowan where a viewing and service will be held Saturday at the Iron County Fairgrounds, 471 40 S., Parowan, beginning at 9:45 a.m. for the viewing and 11 a.m. for the service.

Mount will receive a military honorable burial ceremony at the Parowan Cemetery following the service.

A celebration of life video can be viewed here.

Event details

What: Welcome home for Sgt. Bryan “Cooper” Mount.

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, gathering at 3:45-4 p.m.

Where: The community is invited to line Main Street from 100 S. to St. George Blvd., particularly near the area of Town Square, 50 S. Main Street.

Additional details: Flags and yellow ribbons will be passed out as supplies last. Flags, ribbons and signs are encouraged.

