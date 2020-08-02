Washington City puts out call for applicants to fill City Council vacancy

Residents attend a Washington City Council meeting to voice their concerns over incoming development, Washington City, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With the recent departure of a member of the Washington City Council, city officials are calling on citizens to apply to fill the remainder of the vacated council member’s term.

Last month, Councilman Daniel Cluff announced he was stepping down due to accepting an employment offer that necessitated his moving.

In order to fill the vacancy created by Cluff’s departure, Washington City had posted a notice for those interested in applying to finish the remainder of Cluff’s term through the end of 2021.

It wasn’t long ago that Washington City underwent this process following the resignation of Thad Seegmiller ,who become the Washington City justice court judge in early 2017. The City Council put a call out for applicants and selected Kurt Ivie to fill the vacancy.

Among the traits the City Council will be looking for in a council appointee, Washington City Mayor Ken Neilson said, is that “No. 1 is that they will represent the city, support the city and work together (with the council) as a team.”

While experience on some level is always good, the mayor said the council will gauge an applicant’s desire to serve their community as well.

Interested parties have until Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. to submit an application. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council during their Aug. 26 meeting.

“The decision will be made that day after each person has three to five minutes to tell us how great they are and how they would work for the city,” Neilson said.

Following the brief interviews, the mayor and council will submit votes on who they would like to see on the council. Depending on the number of applicants, voting could involve multiple rounds, Neilson said.

“I’m excited to see who will apply,” the mayor said.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States, at least 18 years old, be a registered voter and a citizen of Washington City for at least 12 months, according to the council vacancy notice.

As part of the application, council applicants must provide a letter of intent, proof they meet the requirements listed above, as well as answer the following questions:

Why do you desire to serve on the City Council?

How long have you lived in Washington City?

What do you have to bring or offer as a City Council Member?

Do you intend to file for ‘Candidacy for Office’ in the 2021 election?

The applications can be sent to the Washington City office through email at Recorder@washingtoncity.org or mail/deliver the application to:

Washington City Recorder

Attn: Danice B. Bulloch

111 North 100 East

Washington, Utah 84780

