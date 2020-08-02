Small airplane hits tower, crashes in field near Cedar City

Authorities investigate the scene of an airplane crash near 6500 W. 4000 South, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A small airplane crashed in a field southwest of Cedar City Sunday morning.

Authorities from multiple agencies are at the scene of the crash, located at approximately 6500 Vandenberghe Rd. (4000 South), just south of the Lake Quichapa lake bed.

The aircraft appears to have struck a communications tower before hitting the ground nose first at a sharp angle.

The number of people aboard the plane has not yet been officially released, nor has any word regarding medical status.

A spokesman for Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing but that details would be released as they become available.

This is a developing story.

