Molten copper ignites fire inside Cedar City manufacturing plant

Mueller Copper Tube West manufacturing facility, Cedar City, Utah, where a fire was reported Aug. 1, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A small fire broke out inside a copper tubing manufacturing facility in Cedar City Saturday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire reported at Mueller Copper Tube West Co., 888 N. 5300 West.

“Some copper overflowed from the foundry and ignited some oil,” Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said, adding that the blaze was quickly contained and extinguished.

“No injuries and no major damage,” Phillips said, adding that approximately 25 personnel responded, including the crews of three fire engines, one ladder truck, a heavy rescue vehicle and two command vehicles.

