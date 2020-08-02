Driver walks away from rollover on I-15 near Paragonah

PARAGONAH — A blown tire caused a pickup truck to roll into the median on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, police said, adding that the driver was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. just north of the Paragonah exit at mile marker 82, involved a white GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by an adult female.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Bairett told Cedar City News at the scene that the vehicle was heading northbound when one of its front tires separated, causing the driver to lose control and go off the left side of the road and into the median.

“She went into the median, rolled and spun around,” he said, adding that the woman was able to crawl out of the upside-down truck on her own.

The woman was “a little sore” but did not report any injuries requiring medical attention, Bairett added, noting the driver was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

No citations were issued, UHP said.

The GMC pickup truck sustained heavy damage and was later towed from the scene. The driver’s female friend, who had been traveling alone in a separate vehicle a short distance ahead, was able to help her friend transfer many of the belongings and items that had been in the wrecked vehicle and into her own pickup.

Traffic on northbound I-15 experienced a slight slowdown for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was cleared.

