Driver walks away from rollover on I-15 near Paragonah

PARAGONAH — A blown tire caused a pickup truck to roll into the median on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, police said, adding that the driver was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.
The incident, which occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. just north of the Paragonah exit at mile marker 82, involved a white GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by an adult female.
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Bairett told Cedar City News at the scene that the vehicle was heading northbound when one of its front tires separated, causing the driver to lose control and go off the left side of the road and into the median.
“She went into the median, rolled and spun around,” he said, adding that the woman was able to crawl out of the upside-down truck on her own.
The woman was “a little sore” but did not report any injuries requiring medical attention, Bairett added, noting the driver was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
No citations were issued, UHP said.
The GMC pickup truck sustained heavy damage and was later towed from the scene. The driver’s female friend, who had been traveling alone in a separate vehicle a short distance ahead, was able to help her friend transfer many of the belongings and items that had been in the wrecked vehicle and into her own pickup.
Traffic on northbound I-15 experienced a slight slowdown for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was cleared.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Marks on road show where GMC Sierra pickup truck left Interstate 15 and rolled into the median near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Separated tire that was reportedly the cause of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
A tow truck operator prepares to hook a winch to wrecked vehicle at the scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Separated tire that was reportedly the cause of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Scene of a rollover crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Paragonah, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.