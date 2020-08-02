Cloud cover aids suppression efforts in Pine Hollow Fire as public land closures go into effect

Pine Hollow Fire burns through 1,600 acres just south of Utah-Arizona boarder east of Kanab, Mohave County, Arizona, July 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Fire Info, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Significant cloud cover from Saturday aided suppression efforts in the Pine Hollow Fire burning 20 miles east of Kanab by not allowing extreme fire activity to develop early in the day.

According to a press release regarding the multiagency response fire, crews were able to make valuable progress on the most active part of the fire to the north as engines continue to patrol the House Rock Valley Road to the east edge of the fire.

According to the release, efforts on all sides of the fire were active as follows:

Additional crews, engines, and heavy equipment continue to arrive and engage on the west portion of the fire. Indirect fireline is being prepared for a potential burnout operation as well as establishing contingency lines. Also, along the west portion of the fire, helicopters helped ground forces with bucket drops of water. Helicopters can transport between 200 and 2,400 gallons of water, speeding up containment efforts in difficult to access locations.

Emergency public land closures for the fire burning on Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip and Paria River Districts lands went into effect Sunday and include the following closures:

North of the Utah/Arizona state line:

All BLM public lands east of Johnson Wash.

All BLM public lands west of BLM Road 1065 (House Rock Valley Road).

Highway 89 south along BLM Road 1065 (House Rock Valley Road) to include road 1065.

South of Utah/Arizona state line:

BLM Road 1026 to Hwy 89-A.

BLM Road 1024 to BLM Road 1025 (Winter Road).

BLM Road 1025 (Winter Road) from BLM Road 1026 East to BLM Road 1065.



North of Kaibab National Forest, North Kaibab Ranger District

Arizona Scenic Trail from the Stateline campground south to the Kaibab Forest Boundary.

At the time of the release, the fire, which was caused by a lightning strike, had burned 11,275 acres and was 15% contained. Four structures were threatened including one house and four outbuildings.

Hot, dry and unstable weather conditions, which could potentially impact fire suppression efforts, are expected to continue into Monday.

View the public information map for the Pine Hollow Fire here.

