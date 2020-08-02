Southern Utah University opts to keep police department

SUU Police Department building, Cedar City, Utah, July 11, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — After months of conversations and receiving feedback from community members, Southern Utah University will not move forward with a change of police on the campus this year.

Fox13Now.com reports in a campuswide email earlier this week, SUU President Scott Wyatt thanked all of those willing to share feedback as well as announcing that the SUU Police Department will stay put.

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, the university was mulling the future of continuing its on-campus police department.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BRIAN SCHNEE, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station