Dixie Regional Medical Center receives bison representing relationship with Dixie State University

Representatives from Dixie State University and Intermountain Healthcare celebrate the unveiling of "Blaze the Bison" at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, on July 29. | Photo courtesy Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It may only be known as Dixie Regional Medical Center for a few more months, but a Dixie State University bison has finally arrived on the campus of the St. George hospital.

The 19th Dixie State Trailblazer Bison art piece, named “Blaze the Bison” was revealed Wednesday at the corner of Foremaster Drive and Medical Center Drive, clad in the silhouettes of athletes to mark the partnership between the university and Intermountain’s sports medicine program.

The bison program is part of Dixie State University’s Trailblazer Art in the City project, which has dotted the St. George and Washington City landscape with the work of local artists that give each bison a unique look.

While nearly half of the art pieces can be found along St. George Boulevard and Tabernacle Street, “Blaze” is the first bison to set his hoofs at Dixie Regional, which will be renamed Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital next year.

According to the university, the head is meant to look like a mix of the bison head in Dixie State’s logo combined with Intermountain Sports Medicine’s logo. The colors are a mix of Dixie State red and Intermountain blue, while each silhouette represents each sport and athlete that Intermountain Sports Medicine supports.

The Blaze it is meant to represent the growing relationship between the university and the hospital.

“Our partnership with Dixie State University is evolving and improving,” Rhett Farrer, Intermountain Sports Medicine manager, said. “Blaze is a tangible representation of all the hard work our athletic trainers put into that evolution, as are the great achievements of our student-athletes and the coaching staff.”

The partnership between Dixie State and Intermountain Sports Medicine has been a decade-long one and includes Intermountain providing athletic trainers and physicians to support Dixie State’s athletic department that is about to begin its first NCAA Division I season.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.