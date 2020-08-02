Police ask for help locating missing 24-year-old last seen near St. George motel in June

St. George Police ask help in locating Nolan Willie Fisher, 24, who was last seen near Sands Motel in St. George, Utah, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is seeking information to help locate a 24-year-old man who was last seen on June 15 near the Sands Motel, located at 581 East St. George Boulevard.

According to a flyer posted on the St. George Police Department Facebook page, Nolan Willie Fisher is described as having long brown hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

Fisher is reported as weighing 150 pounds and standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. There is no clothing description for Fisher.

On July 24, Junior Drye Perank posted a message on the Utah Missing Persons Facebook page asking the public for help in finding his cousin. Perank said Fisher’s nickname is “Nolan Grande” and that he was officially reported missing July 23.

“I was told he has left before, but checks-in,” Perank said in his post.

Perank said Fisher’s brother couldn’t remember what Fisher was wearing when he left. He asks for anyone who might know of where Fisher may be or where he hangs out to message him on Facebook.

“I hope and pray he can reach out to us in anyway he can,” Perank said.

The St. George Police Department is asking anyone with information pertaining to Fisher’s whereabouts to call 435-627-4300 and refer to incident number 20P019013.

