SUV and travel trailer destroyed in I-15 rollover in Cedar City

Scene of a rollover involving an SUV and a large travel trailer near Interstate 15 Exit 59, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 1, 2020 | Photo courtesy of All Ways Towing, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — An SUV pulling a fifth-wheel recreational travel trailer rolled on Interstate 15 as it was passing through Cedar City Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said the SUV, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was heading northbound on I-15 just before Exit 59 when the incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Bauer said the trailer started to fishtail back and forth as it was being pulled by the Tahoe.

“They lost control and went off the road,” Bauer said.

The Tahoe came to rest on its roof off to the side of the right shoulder of the road, with the badly damaged trailer also upside down, the living compartment structure being completely ripped loose from its frame and torn to pieces.

“These trailers don’t hold up well when they roll over,” Bauer said, adding that the Tahoe was also totaled in the crash.

Despite the extensive damage to the SUV and trailer, its occupants walked away without any injuries, Bauer said. At least two dogs that were also reportedly inside the SUV were also unharmed.

No citations were issued, Bauer said.

Cedar City Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene and helped with cleanup, as did workers from a local tow truck company.

