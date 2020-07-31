October 13, 1947 — July 25, 2020

Robert Lawrence Bates, age 72, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Robert was born Oct. 13, 1947, in Clayton, New Mexico to Lonzo and Mellie Bartlett Bates.

Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, Utah 84780.

Internment at the Tonaquint Cremation Garden, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St George, Utah 84770.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.