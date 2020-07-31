Robert Lawrence Bates

Written by Obituaries
July 31, 2020

October 13, 1947 — July 25, 2020

Robert Lawrence Bates, age 72, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Robert was born Oct. 13, 1947, in Clayton, New Mexico to Lonzo and Mellie Bartlett Bates. 

Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, Utah 84780. 

Internment at the Tonaquint Cremation Garden, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St George, Utah 84770.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!