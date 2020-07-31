Fire in center median on I-15 impacts traffic for over two hours

Written by Ryne Williams
July 31, 2020

ST. GEORGE — Fire crews responded to a brush fire that burned about one acre on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

A fire in the center median of I-15 impacted traffic for approximately 2 hours in Washington, Utah, July 31, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

The fire was primarily burning in the grass in the center median of I-15 at mile marker 11.

According to Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder, both the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were limited to only one lane as fire crews battled the fire.

He added that crews were cleared around 7 p.m. and traffic was moving at that time.

“It started about 4:50, so it’s impacted traffic for about two hours,” Heyder said. “Traffic is moving again.”

Washington City Fire and the Utah State Forestry, Fire and State Lands responded to the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

