Zion National Park seeking information regarding vandalism on the Kolob Terrace

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park is seeking information regarding vandalism on sandstone on the Kolob Terrace.

The area is in the northwest section of the park and the vandalism includes six bright blue squares that were painted one mile south of the Wildcat trailhead, according to the press release.

Public Information Officer Jeff Axel said that the vandalism was just off of Kolob Terrace road.

He added whoever did it painted numerous layers on the rock before they let it cure and then peeled it off. The NPS had attempted to put cameras near the rocks but they were not able to catch the suspects.

“It’s strange,” Axel said. “So it was gone, other then what was left, and that’s going to have to be cleaned up. It was a real mystery. Whoever pulled it down lucked out and got it before they were able to catch them. We don’t want that to happen again. It’s a pristine, beautiful area. People don’t want to be seeing blue paint on there.”

The blue paint is believed to be a part of a masonry or art project. Axel related it to textured rockwork that you may find on concrete. People put this over a surface, let it dry, and then they will use it as a texture. Axel clarified that this is just speculation.

Most of the paint has been removed, but Axel said there were still some “globs” of the blue paint left on the rock.

“Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are harmful and illegal,” the press release said. “Repair of vandalized sites is costly and time-consuming. The staff often cannot restore sites and resources to their former condition.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Zion National Park at their tip line, (888) 653-0009.

