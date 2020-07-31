What’s on the Menu: Chef Alfredo’s | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Owned and operated by Chef Gerardo Reyes, Chef Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano in Cedar City opened for business in December 2013 followed closely by the opening of the St. George location in 2014, which was presided over by Chef Alfredo Modica until his retirment in 2018.

Reyes now operates both Chef Alfredo’s locations which are known for their fine dining Italian dishes, delicious wines and comfortable ambiance.

In this powerhouse episode of “What’s on the Menu,” local celebrity Sheldon Demke joins forces with “Mr. Cedar City” Andy Springer as the two Southern Utah famous friends enjoy a few of the restaurant’s signature dishes as well as a few things that are not exactly on the menu.

Join Sheldon and Andy for some “delizioso” Italian on episode 56 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

But before diving into the pasta, Springer went straight for dessert. Life’s short right?

Once the sweet tooth was taken care of, the boys started with the Pollo al Marsala (Marsala Chicken) made with a Marsala wine sauce that Reyes said gives it its signature scent.

“When we bring the dish to the table, just coming out of the kitchen, the steam is just sweetness,” Reyes said.

Also on the docket for the dynamic duo was a classic Italian dish known as penne puttanesca. It is a special dish not on the traditional menu and you have to ask for it, Demke said.

For Menu Master Demke, the best dish of the day was the stuffed salmon featuring a salmon filet stuffed with a mixture of Italian cheeses and crab topped in a white wine sauce with capers that Demke loved so much he threatened to never return to his home in St. George.

The boys also dug into a couple salads and topped their meal off with more dessert including a cannoli, which Springer didn’t share, and some delectable tiramisu.

All in all Chef Alfredo’s in Cedar City was an esperienza eccellente!

Chef Alfredo’s | Location: 2313 UT-56, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-586-2693 | Website.

Additional location: The Shops at Green Gate Village, 76 Tabernacle St., St. George | Telephone: 435-656-5000.

